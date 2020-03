Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has now tested negative for coronavirus which is also known as COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

The Spanish international was the first manager in the Premier League to test positive.

Arteta was in self-isolation to avoid the spread of the virus.

However, Arteta confirmed on his official Facebook page that he has now tested negative of the virus.

Meanwhiles, the Premier League has been suspended until April 30.