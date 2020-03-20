Ashesi University
Ashesi University

Ashesi University has announced a free 10 gigabyte monthly data bundles to students for online academic activities.

The university is among the many tertiary institutions that have suspended lecture hall activities following a directive for schools and universities to shut down over the coronavirus outbreak.

Ashesi University, private-run tertiary institution, is touted as a first-rate institution in Ghana.

All you need to know about coronavirus

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 15 directed that schools and universities in the country should close from Monday, March 16, 2020.

 “All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, will be closed Monday, 16th March 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes,” he said.

Read also: Sonnie Badu’s wife delivers powerful prayer against coronavirus [watch]

The President made the announcement as part of a raft of measures to limit public gatherings and contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The move by Ashesi University is been praised by social media users.