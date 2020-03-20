Ashesi University has announced a free 10 gigabyte monthly data bundles to students for online academic activities.

The university is among the many tertiary institutions that have suspended lecture hall activities following a directive for schools and universities to shut down over the coronavirus outbreak.

Ashesi University, private-run tertiary institution, is touted as a first-rate institution in Ghana.

All you need to know about coronavirus

Do pass this on #AshesiStudents: our I.T Office is providing 10GB monthly data bundles to all students who need it for our switch to online classes. Tell us where to send your data bundle using this form: https://t.co/ajQsJi0GHh — Ashesi University (@Ashesi) March 19, 2020

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 15 directed that schools and universities in the country should close from Monday, March 16, 2020.

“All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, will be closed Monday, 16th March 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes,” he said.

Read also: Sonnie Badu’s wife delivers powerful prayer against coronavirus [watch]

The President made the announcement as part of a raft of measures to limit public gatherings and contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The move by Ashesi University is been praised by social media users.

Idk why people are mentioning other Ghanaian schools talking about see your mate? Is Ashesi their mate? 💀 — Darius (@afi_addo) March 19, 2020

Ashesi is over and above, if we're keeping it real.



All they have on Ashesi is age. — TripWire (@ReTrEEp) March 19, 2020

Me trying to hack Ashesi’s database for a school account mail pic.twitter.com/yn7q8gMHjf — Sir Alistair Akrofi-Mantey (@Oluwaabram) March 19, 2020