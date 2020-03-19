The Minority Caucus in Parliament is not in favour of the ’emergency status’ ascribed to the Impositions and Restrictions Bill put before Parliament by the Attorney General to enforce the directives issued by President Nana Akufo-Addo in the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 in Ghana.

This is according to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who said the Minority believes the bill should not be considered under a certificate of urgency.

President Akufo-Addo in a televised address to the nation on Sunday evening, March 15, 2020, issued some directives adopted by the government to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

Therefore, the bill is intended to provide a legislative framework in consonance with the Constitution, for the imposition of restrictions, as quick and effective means of intervention to address emergencies.

It is further to incriminate persons who go contrary to the president’s directives issued to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Read twitter post of Information Minister on the bill below: