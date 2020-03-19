Multiple award winning musician, Wizkid. has revealed that he can never date or marry a poor girl.

When asked if he can consider dating a poor girl in an interview with Tontrends, the 29-year-old replied by saying he can never date a poor girl let alone marry one.

In his words: “Never will I do such, even if I am sleeping I will never dream of marrying or dating a poor girl in my entire life. A successful guy like me is not supposed to be seen with poor girls talk less of marrying or dating one.”

The father of three has three baby mamas and reports have it that all three ladies are all doing well in their businesses.