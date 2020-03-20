Singer Kuami Eugene has shared a video with his fans and it is clear the celebrity is dealing with boredom amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, the ‘Obiaato’ singer is seen playing football in his parlour with the caption:

Whatever go happen Still #GhanaWeDey. This House Arrest is not treating me well at all 🤦🏾‍♂️ Plus Lights Out 😡

The singer hasn’t tested his status for Covid-19 but it is clear he is paying heed to the direction of avoiding crowded places, hence the decision to stay at home.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 16 cases so far and the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu says his outfit expects a continuous rise in recorded cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

According to the Minister, investigations by the health ministry reveal over 600 people have so far come into contact with affected persons, hence his anticipation.