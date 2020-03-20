Yusif Chibsah, the representative of kit manufacturers, Strike, in Ghana, has denied reports that Asante Kotoko has written to terminate the contract.

Reports have gone rife suggesting that the Porcupine Warriors are unsatisfied with the services of their kit providers.

However, according to the former skipper of the club, Strike have a relationship with the Ghanaian giants and are willing to see to the end of the three-year contract.

Asante Kotoko signed a three-year deal with Strike in 2018.

Replica of Strike jerseys

“We (Strike) received a letter from Kotoko a couple of months back but after that, we’ve had a cordial relationship and interaction with them and there is no problem to the best of my knowledge and that of Strike’s management,” Chibsah told Asempa FM.

“For us, we have no problem with Kotoko, our mandate is yet to expire so we’re still working with them.

“I’ve heard those stories and don’t know where they are coming from, but I can confirm that we had a letter like that around January which we responded to but since then, there hasn’t been any issue raised again from Kotoko officially,” he added.

Kotoko were expected to earn GH¢50,000 for signing the partnership and also accrue more revenue from the sales of replica jerseys and paraphernalia to be brought down by the company.