Ghana and CSKA Sofia winger, Edwin Gyasi has expressed his frustrations over the lack of football activities in Bulgaria.

Following the coronavirus outbreak around the globe, football activities have come to a standstill.

The Champions League, Europa League, FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers have all been suspended.

However, Bulgarian topflight is set to return on April 12 following its suspension due to the outbreak.

But the 28-year-old says he misses the game of football already.

He posted a picture on his official Instagram page with the caption “Missing the game”.

The coronavirus has so far infected over 200,000 people and claimed nearly 9,000 lives.

Gyasi has been sensational for CSKA Sofia before the suspension of the league.

The English Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, French Ligue 1, Seri A have all been suspended.