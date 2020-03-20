The National Nasara Coordinator believes the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) is gaining grounds in Muslim communities in Ghana due to the government’s all inclusive programmes.

According to Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, the Muslim communities are grateful for allowing them hold prayers at the Jubilee House over the deadly coronavirus.

His comments come after Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia hosted Muslim leaders on Friday at the Jubilee House for a prayer against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic following a similar prayer held by Christian leaders on Thursday.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Alhaji Futa said it was prudent for the Muslim community to acknowledge God for a president who has brought about the convergence of their leaders under one roof.

“We don’t usually have such meetings that bring all the leaders of the Islamic sect together but today it happened. We have been able to embark on a knowledge and spiritual encounter through this prayer meeting which is commendable,” he said.

Explaining Muslims stand the risk of contracting the coronavirus due to ablution as part of their mode of prayers, he urged they should continue to abide by the precautionary directives to keep themselves alive in the face of the pandemic.