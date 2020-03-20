Mallam Sham-una Ustaz Jibril, the Islamic cleric who predicted that candidate Nana Akufo-Addo will win the 2016 election with 53.47%, says he has medication to cure and prevent the deadly coronavirus.

Mallam Jibril, who said he won an award in Nigeria for giving medication for the deadly Ebola disease, told Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV that the coronavirus prevention and cure medications were put together based on his own spiritual calculations.

According to him, all the suggested medicines are natural herbs and food stuff consumed by Ghanaians on daily basis.

Watch video below for his suggested medications: