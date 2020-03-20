The Mulan Activity Centre, a child centered facility has distributed sanitizers, immune boosters and antibacterial wipes to children at Adjiriganor as their support in the fight against Covid-19.

According to the centre, the act forms part of its corporate social responsibility and is aimed at encouraging people to keep their hands clean in areas which lack running water.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Centre, Thara Brigitte Mills, during the distribution said it was wise to support the community despite a directive from President Akufo-Addo which has led to its closure.

She added the Centre has also made available educational materials and learning toys that the children can use to keep themselves busy while at home.

“Weekly activity sheets which will be monitored by our care givers at the various homes have been made available. We will also give out contact numbers for home assistance to students who may have difficulties with their sheets,” she assured.

Meanwhile, Madam Mills revealed the centre is awaiting an approval from appropriate authorities to relieve parents of their stress while schools remain closed by accommodating not more than 25 children at the facility.

She further urged parents to use this as an opportunity to develop their wards academics, adding they must endeavour to adhere to the precautionary directives.