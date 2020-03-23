Nigeria actress, Tomi Odunsi, has taken to Instagram to celebrate her first Mothers’ Day after suffering four painful miscarriages.

According to the excited new mum, God restored her in every way after the four horrible experiences.

She wrote:

Happy first Mother’s Day to ME!!! After 4 horrible miscarriage experience and losing my beloved cousin Funmi to cancer, God restored me in every way.

HE came into my life unexpectedly mysteriously and my world is filled with so much joy. In my few weeks of being a NEW Mum , it’s been very interesting and yet amazing, all worth it.

To all who have experienced lose, God will restore YOU!

