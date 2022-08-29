The final funeral rites of Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, has been held.

The solemn ceremony took place on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Ahead of the burial, a novelty match and a candlelight service was held in her honour on August 19 in Lagos.

The body was laid in state for viewing and filing past. She was interred in her family’s compound in Benue State on August 26.

It was a difficult moment for scores of relatives, as well as colleagues from the creative arts industry, who were in attendance to pay their last respects.

The veteran actress died on July 17 in Warri.