The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that inspite of the ongoing global economic crisis, which has had a devastating effect on the Ghanaian economy in the past two and half years, the NPP government has chalked many remarkable successes in many sectors.



Speaking at the Centennary Anniversary launch of Accra Senior High School, Dr. Bawumua admitted the economic challenges the country is currently facing, which he said have been a result of the overall global economic crisis, resulting from the combined effects covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine among other factors.



Inspite of all these challenges, the NPP government, Dr. Bawumia noted, has made remarkable strides in many sectors, which are making significant impacts.



“Inspite of the economic challenges, which is as a result of factors including covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, many people turn to forget the many good things our government has done, which are making a significant impact,” Dr. Bawumia said.



“We have achieved many significant things, which are firsts in the history of our country,” he added.



The Vice President then listed a number of policies and intervention the government has successfully achieved in different sectors since assuming office in 2017.



On education, Dr. Bawumia said the government recognises the significance of an educated population, and its continuous investment in the sector, especially Free SHS, inspite of the challenges, is making significant impact in many homes.



“So far so good, the Free SHS and the Free TVET are benefitting tens and thousands of many Ghanaian young children and alleviating the burdens of families,” Dr. Bawumia said.



“As a result of Free SHS, more girls have enrolled and there is no significant gender parity in the enrollment of Free SHS.”



Dr. Bawumia also listed a number of infrastructure projects by the government, including expansion of infrastructure in the education and road sectors.



On policies and interventions, Dr. Bawumia stressed that inspite of the challenges, government has rolled out a number of them, which he said, are “first in the history of our country.”



They included: government’s free water and electricity to Ghanaians during the peak of the covid-19 pandemic, establishment of over 100 factories under 1D1F, delivery of essential medical supplies to remote areas through drones, NHIS covering cost of children with cancer, investment and focus on digitization, which have ensured the issuance of the Ghanacard to over 16 million Ghanaians, mobile money interoperability, e-pharmacy, expansion of Ghanaians with tax identification numbers from 4% to over 80%, as well as digitization of government services such as the DVLA, passports, paperless system at the ports, among many others.



While assuring of government’s resolve to turn things around and make life easier for Ghanaians, Dr. Bawumia also urged all to rally behind the government, as it delivers on its core mandate of preparing our future leaders better for a prosperous Ghana