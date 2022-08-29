The Forestry Commission has given more details about the death of the middle-aged-man killed by a lion at the Accra Zoo.

According to reports, the yet-to-be identified intruder managed to scale the 20 feet high security fence protecting the lions.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Forestry Commission, Joyce Ofori Kwafo, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Monday.

“We are still in shock as to how the man managed to get into the inner fencing of the enclosure,” she stated.

The Forestry Commission PRO said but for the intervention of the guards at the Accra Zoo, the lion would have devoured the young man.

She, however, debunked rumours that the intruder was shredded into pieces by the hungry lions.

“Our guards quickly lured the lions into another den with food and went for the body. He only sustained injury at the neck,” Madam Kwafo added.

She said it is unclear the motive of the intruder contrary to claims that he jumped into the lion’s den to steal a cub.

She said they have put in place stringent measures to prevent a recurrence. She also cautioned the public to use approved routes during visits to the zoo.

Play attached audio for the full interview: