A miracle has happened as veteran Yoruba actress Iyabo Oko, who was declared dead, has reportedly come back to life.

The 61-year-old thespian’s daughter, Bisi Aisha, initially announced her mother’s death in several Instagram posts on Wednesday night.

She wrote: “My mum is gone. Rest well mummy. May ur soul Rest In Peace mummy.”

Actress Foluke Daramola Salako also took to social media to mourn her much senior colleague.

She wrote: “And finally we lost her. RIP Iyabo Oko, we did our best.”

In a new twist, the actresses’ daughter returned to social media to announce her mother, who was reported dead the previous day, had returned to life, three hours after she died.

She made this known via her Instagram page where she posted a photo of her mother with the caption: “Wonderful being, she moved her hand after being confirmed dead 3hrs ago. God we will forever praise ur HOLY name.”

The veteran actress had been battling an ailment. According to one of her daughters, Olamide, she was diagnosed with an ischaemic stroke about five years ago but chose to keep her health issues away from the public.