Veteran Yoruba actress Sidikat Odukanwi, popularly known in showbiz as Iyabo Oko, has passed on.

Her daughter, Aisha Bisi confirmed the demise in an Instagram post on Thursday, June 29, 2923.

The cause of her death is, however, not immediately known.

She shared a photo of her mum with a short message; May ur soul Rest in Peace Mummy.

Aisha’s post has attracted commiseration messages and tributes in honour of Iyabo Oko.

The late actress was 61 years old.

Olamide, one of the daughters of the veteran actress in January 2022 disclosed she was diagnosed with an ischaemic stroke about five years ago but chose to keep her health issues away from the public.

This was after Iyabo came back to life three hours after she was pronounced dead.

