Aside being one of the notable female gospel musicians in Ghana, Florence Obinim has shared some private details of her life.

Fans grew up knowing her as Florence Obinim, but that is just a name inherited from her husband. She was born over 40 years ago on May 16 as Nana Akua Sarfowaa.

She is the third born of seven children of her parents; Madam Akua Serwaa and Nana Kwabena, both residents of Kumasi Nkawie.

She had her formal education at Efigyase B/S where she graduated, under the care of her aunt.

With the absence of interest for further studies, she said in an interview on Adom TV’s M’ahyeaseɛ that she redirected her focus to music at a tender age.

However, she disclosed that if she had not found her feet in the music industry, she would have opted for fashion designing.

As a matter of fact, she said she took up apprenticeship at a local dressmaking shop, but she did not complete her service period because she found help to boost her music career.

The help; financial and talentwise, came in a form of Minister of the International God’s Way Church, Daniel Obinim, who later became her husband.

They tied the knot in 2004 at the Assemblies of God Church in Kumasi.

Their union has produced three children; Gifted, Collina and Angel Obinim.

To Mrs Obinim, her main vision is making it to Heaven, and all her ways of life are directed towards achieving that spiritual feat.