Actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, has in a rare incidence flaunted his mother as she turns a year older.

Mrs Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo has marked her platinum jubilee, and to that effect, John posted some never-seen photos of her.

The three photos were of the moment he was wrapped in his mother’s arms as she appeared to be cautioning him.

In another instance, the actor planted a kiss on his lookalike mother’s cheek.

“Today we celebrate you. Thank you for everything. God continue [sic] to bless you and give you long life and good health. Love you,” John posted.

Madam Antoinette, a proud Ashanti and Fante woman’s birthday comes two days after Gifty, John Dumelo’s wife.