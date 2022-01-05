Ivory Coast star Oussou Konan has died aged 32.

The former Al Ahly ace was allegedly poisoned while on holiday in his homeland during New Year.

Ivory Coast star Oussou Konan has died aged 32 after an alleged poisoningCredit: Rex

Striker Konan died in his hometown of Yopougon with reports suggesting the cause of death was poisoning, according to KingFut.

Konan also played for Misr El-Makkasa, and El-Gaish during his career.

He started out with Ivorian giants, Africa Sports, before heading to Egypt in 2010 where he signed for Misr El-Makkasa from Tunisian side Espérance Sportive de Tunis.

Konan managed 11 goals in 27 which attracted the attention of Egyptian giants Al-Ahly.

They forked out around £160,000 in July 2012.

However, he only played six times and failed to make a huge impact due to the suspension of the Egyptian Premier League.