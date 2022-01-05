A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and his siblings have built a multipurpose sports complex in memory of their mother, Sophia Ofori-Atta.

The siblings are Nana Ofori-Atta Ayim, Dr Kofi Ayim, William Ayim and Doreen Afia Fortune.

On Saturday, January 1, the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, officially opened the Sophia Ofori-Atta Sports Centre, a multipurpose sports complex in Kyebi.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori-Panin inspects the facility

Named after the late princess of the Akyem Abuakwa State, the Sophia Ofori-Atta Sports Centre has two standard-sized tennis courts, a basketball court, a badminton court and a standard-sized football pitch.

The facility’s courts can seat up to 300 spectators.

A bird’s-eye view of the Sophia Ofori-Atta Sports Centre

Next generation

Speaking at the colourful opening ceremony, Asare Otchere-Darko explained that an edifice like this was no more than the princess deserved.

Speaking on behalf of his siblings, he said: “She was obviously more than just a mother to us. She personified all that is right and enviable about motherhood and humanity in general.

“So it’s important that we preserve her memory to let the next generation know who Princess Sophia Afia Kyerewaa Ofori-Atta was and why we are proud of her.

“For people like her, it’s hard to truly appreciate them for what they stood for and the impact they had on us. This is the least I can do to honour her memory.”

The ceremony was attended by the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, the MP for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, and the MP for Abuakwa North, Gifty Twum Ampofo.

Also in attendance were the municipal chief executives for Abuakwa North, Alhaji Bodinga, and Abuakwa South, Akosua Asabea Annoh. In addition, there were members of Okyeman Traditional Council present.

Princess Sophia Ofori-Atta (1940-2009)

Samuel Atta Akyea underscored the importance of maintaining the facility.

“Permit me to encourage all gathered here, and who will use this wonderful edifice, to treat it with the utmost care, to protect and prolong its lifespan.

“We need to ensure that the facility remains in optimal condition to serve its intended purpose, for not just this, but future generations.

“The name on the facility means something,” the MP said. “The late princess embodied ideals and values we cannot [sully]. So, if we are honouring her memory, it is important that we do it right … Let’s protect this,” he said.

The Abuakwa South MP also spared a few words of praise for the sponsor of the facility.

“Let me congratulate Gabby for giving life to what is obviously a brilliant idea. This facility is no more than the late princess deserves. It’s a facility that preserves her memory on a different level.

“For every basketball, badminton or tennis talent produced on these courts, the princess’s legend gets enhanced. Not only because of her name, but because the facility was constructed by her product: her son.

“So, on behalf of Kyebi and the entire Akyem Abuakwa State, I want to thank you for giving our children an opportunity to develop their skills in sports,” he said.