Born Reginald Yaw Asante Ossei on April 11, 1964, in the United Kingdom (UK), Reggie Rockstone’s life story is a symphony of talent, passion, and innovation that has left an indelible mark on Ghana’s cultural landscape.

Raised by his father, the esteemed fashion designer Ricci Saint Ossei, Reggie grew up immersed in a world of creativity and expression.

He attended Soul Clinic International School after moving from London at a young age. He acquired his high school education at Achimota School and moved back to London to finish a drama school.

His early years were split between the bustling cities of Kumasi and Accra, where he developed a deep appreciation for Ghanaian culture and music.

Reggie Rockstone embarked on his musical odyssey as a dancer, tapping into the pulsating energy of the hip-hop movement in the early 1980s.

His innate charisma and boundless creativity soon propelled him into the spotlight, earning him recognition as a standout performer in Accra’s burgeoning music scene.

Traversing continents with an insatiable thirst for artistic exploration, Reggie Rockstone’s journey took him from Accra to New York and London, where he honed his craft and expanded his musical horizons.

It was in these formative years that he forged connections, absorbed influences, and laid the groundwork for his future as a pioneer of Ghanaian music.

The Birth of Hiplife

In the early ’90s, Reggie gained recognition as a member of the rap group PLZ (Parables, Linguistics, and Zlang) alongside Fredi Funkstone, Jay, and DJ Pogo.

Their hits like “If it Ain’t PLZ” and “Build a Wall Around Your Dreams” showcased Reggie’s talent and set the stage for his monumental solo career.

The turning point came in 1994 when Reggie returned to Accra, Ghana, finding a burgeoning music scene heavily influenced by African-American rhythms and hip-hop culture.

Armed with a vision to blend hip-hop beats with authentic African dialect, Reggie birthed the genre of Hiplife, fusing English and Akan languages, particularly Asante Twi, in his rhymes.

His debut album “Makaa! Maka!” released in 1997 under his independent label KASSA RECORDS, became an instant classic, featuring timeless tracks like “Sweetie, Sweetie” and “Nightlife in Accra.” The album transcended borders, captivating audiences across four continents and solidifying Reggie’s status as a global icon.

Reggie is credited with five studio albums. He released ‘Makaa Maka’ in 1997, ‘Me Na Me Ka’” in 1999, ‘Me Ka’ in 2000, ‘Last Show’ in 2004 and ‘Reggiestration’ in 2010.

Reggie’s impact on the music scene extended beyond his own artistry. He nurtured young talents, produced hit albums, and managed emerging artists, further enriching Ghana’s musical landscape.

His accolades include the prestigious Kora Award for Best African Video in 2004, cementing his place in music history. He has also won numerous awards as a member of Hiplife group, VVIP. The group has so far won over 10 local and international awards, including three ‘Best Group of the Year’ awards at the VGMA.

Beyond music, Reggie’s influence permeates various facets of Ghanaian culture. He’s served as a judge on esteemed platforms like Glo X Factor Africa and the Malta Guinness Street Dance competition, showcasing his keen eye for talent and dedication to nurturing the next generation of artists.

A Musical maestro

Reggie Rockstone’s influence extends far beyond the borders of Ghana, with performances that have captivated audiences on four continents.

His accolades include a Kora Award for Best African Video and collaborations with international luminaries such as Shaggy and Beenie Man.

Through his music, Reggie Rockstone has become a cultural ambassador, spreading the vibrant rhythms of Ghana to every corner of the globe.

Beyond his musical exploits, Reggie Rockstone’s legacy encompasses a myriad of endeavours, from entrepreneurship to philanthropy.

His marriage to Zilla Limann, the sixth child of Ghana’s third president, Dr. Hilla Limann, symbolizes the intersection of culture, art, and heritage.

Together, they have three children and have been happily married since 2001. Reggie already had a daughter from his previous relationship, and his family background is steeped in the rich tapestry of Ghanaian history, adding depth to his cultural roots.

Beyond his musical endeavours, Reggie Rockstone is a proud businessman. While Django Bar, once a hotspot for Ghana’s elite and international visitors, now exists in the past, its legacy lives on through Rockz Waakye, a culinary venture that continues to celebrate Ghanaian culture and hospitality.

His commitment to uplifting his community extends to his philanthropic endeavours, where he champions causes close to his heart, leaving an indelible imprint on the fabric of Ghanaian society, for instance his stand on the popular Achimota Rastafarian student saga.

A Visionary for the Future

As Reggie Rockstone reflects on his remarkable journey, he remains steadfast in his dedication to his craft and his country. His vision for the future is one of unity, collaboration, and innovation, where the rhythms of Ghana resonate with the world.

In his own words, he summed up his ethos: “I would like to be remembered as a Pan-African and a philanthropist. I’m someone who has vision and believed in the upliftment of Africa in my lifetime, which I’ve done and continue to do till I die.”

Reggie Rockstone’s journey from a young dancer to the “Godfather of Hiplife” exemplifies resilience, creativity, and cultural pride.

As Ghana celebrates its 67th Independence Month, Rockstone stands as a symbol of artistic innovation and national pride, inspiring generations to embrace their heritage and pursue their dreams.

Through his music and entrepreneurial spirit, Rockstone continues to shape Ghana’s cultural landscape, leaving an indelible legacy for years to come.

