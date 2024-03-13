Team Ghana’s Harry Stacey is through to the finals of the Men’s 50m Freestyle event but talisman Abeiku Jackson missed out of the Swimming event at the African Games.

Stacey finished the heat event in second with a time of 23.17s while Abeiku ended in third, clocking in at 23.79s.

It will be Stacey’s third individual final in his maiden appearance for Ghana at the continental competition.

Abeiku had already won silver and bronze medals for the country.

Elsewhere, Joselle Mensah and Unilez Takyi have also progressed to the finals of the finals of Women’s 50m Freestyle.

Team Ghana has also secured slot in the final of the Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay.

All final events are scheduled to take place at 17:00 GMT

