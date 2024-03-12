Ghanaian swimmer, Abeiku Jackson is paving the way for future successes in the sport after achieving a remarkable dual medal-winning performance.

As the captain of Team Ghana, Jackson etched his name in history by breaking Ghana’s prolonged medal drought at the continental event, securing the nation’s inaugural medal on Day 2 of the competition.

His outstanding performance earned him a silver medal in the Men’s 50m Butterfly final, clocking an impressive time of 24.23 seconds.

Adding to his accolades, Jackson claimed a bronze medal in the fiercely competitive rescheduled Men’s 100m Butterfly final on Day 4, registering a time of 53.80 seconds.

Reflecting on his achievement, Jackson expressed optimism for the future, viewing his success as a significant milestone.

“It’s a stepping stone. My first African Games was in Morocco, where I managed to place in the top five, top four,” he remarked.

“I was fifth and fourth in individual events, and now I am on the podium. Who knows what the next African Games will hold for me?” he added enthusiastically.

The vibrant atmosphere of being in the host nation, coupled with the unwavering support from fans, family, and friends, has fueled Jackson’s determination.

“It’s exciting to be here, exciting to hear the fans shout for you. It’s exciting to hear everyone behind and supporting you. My family, my friends, I just want to say thank you,” he expressed gratefully.

In other events on Day 4, Mensah Joselle showcased her talent by finishing fourth in the Women’s 50m Breaststroke Heat 2 with a commendable time of 33.73 seconds, securing her spot in the upcoming finals scheduled at 17:00GMT.

