Ghanaian Afropop singer, Camidoh, has let his fans in on his private life in a latest interview on Adom TV’s Okukuseku .

The artiste, real name Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, is a 28-year-old, born on 21st January, 1994.

He had his early childhood education at the Nileem preparatory school complex from 1999 to 2004, then moved to Rijnbeek catholic school complex from 2005 to 2008.

He furthered his education at the Bishop Herman College for his Senior High School and later to the University of Professional Studies.

Camidoh was brought up at Aflao in the Volta Region by a single mother, Christiana Dzifa Fudjoe, a teacher of Ola Senior High School, following the demise of his father.

The artiste is the firstborn of three children.

Music career

He had his inspiration from Akon, who he still looks up to in his career.

Camidoh developed love for music when he was just about 13 years old, before entering into Senior High School.

He nursed his career until December 2018 where he released his breakthrough song My Lover featuring Darko Vibes.

Fast forward to early 2022 he released his most popular song, Sugarcane, which has garnered over 16 million views on Youtube, as it tops global charts.

On his inspiration for his Sugarcane song, Camidoh revealed he had the connection during a visit to Nigerian artiste, Patoranking’s writing school.

According to him, he had the zeal to release the song, without paying attention to the market or if the song would be a hit.

Other interest

Prior to his breakthrough in music, Camidoh had interest in being a pilot.

At a tender age, his wish was to be enrolled at the Aviation school to acquire piloting training.



