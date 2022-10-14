Gospel musician Piesie Esther has shed more light on her personality in the Friday edition of Hitz FM’s entertainment show Daybreak Hitz.

What many know of her is her songs, but the musician has detailed some private aspects of her life, including her real name, Esther Asiedu and how she landed the brand name Piesie.

She revealed the title Piesie was bestowed upon her by a prophet after a powerful ministration in church.

“Piesie is not my real name. My stage name was initially Ohemaa Esther. But one day after I had delivered a powerful ministration in church, the pastor called Andrew advised me to change my name to Piesie. He told me the Holy Spirit ministered that to him,” she narrated.

Despite being the third of five children, the musician said she had to oblige to the Holy Spirit and adopt the name Piesie, a moniker for a first born child.

Speaking on her childhood, she told host Doreen Avio that her journey was a vey tough one. She was raised by a single mother who used to work as a cleaner and dish washer in a chop bar.

Piesie Esther revealed she passed through the worst conditions due to their father abandoning them in the village at Nsuta Atonsu at a very tender age.

She took up menial jobs as a ‘weeder’ to support her mother and often lived on top of trees to pluck fruits to feed.

Life became stable when they relocated to Kumasi, where she landed a job as a backing vocalist and began her singing career.

Under the production of Rev Asamoah Boateng a.k.a. Apae Live, she produced her first two albums and began tasting fame.

Currently, she has elevated to a Deaconess of the Church of Pentecost and she is spreading the good news of God through her music and ministration.

Piesie Esther is a married woman and a mother-of-four.

When asked what motivates her to keep striving, she said the words of her late pastor, urgng her never to give up on God and humanity echoes anytime she gets weary.



