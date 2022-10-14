Talented gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has disclosed her decision never to take any bank loan after an experience that has left her traumatised.

The musician, who has the most trending gospel song currently, said she witnessed her father face series of embarrassments after a loan transaction went wrong.

She recounted how her father had taken a loan when they faced tough times, and he was unable to pay back on the agreed time.

Consequently, Piesie Esther said the bank staff harassed her father constantly, to the extent of armed police men frolicking their home.

“At that time, police were seen just once in a while or when a serious issue comes up, but because of my father, they became a regular face in our area. It was very embarrassing for my father and family.”

It is for this reason Piesie Esther said she made a vow never to take any bank loan irrespective of her situation.

However, during the preparation for the release of her first studio album, she was hit with financial problems, of which her only option was a loan.

She recounted how her then producer used his car as a collateral to obtain some funds, and that also ended on a bad note.

According to her, they had to pay about four times the funds and in excess.

With help from her management, she said she tried her possible best to pay back after years.





