The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) management has refuted claims made by Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo that it has accessed a $75-million loan from a bank without parliamentary approval.

In a press statement on Thursday, December 7, the GRA clarified that it had initially sought a “no objection” from the Ministry of Finance for the loan, but after receiving it, the board and management decided not to proceed to access the loan.

The Authority further explained that its intention to secure the loan facility for a capital expenditure project was later abandoned.

“We wish to categorically state that the Ghana Revenue Authority has not accessed any US$75 million loan from any bank as indicated by the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central” the statement read.