The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says it is working to reimburse wrongful Electronic Transfers Levy (E-Levy) deductions during the internet disruption.

GRA in a statement admitted that the outage may have led to some Charging Entities deducting E-Levy for transactions that are ultimately exempt.

”The attention of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been drawn to issues of wrongful charging of E-Levy on some electronic transactions following the recent disruptions in internet connectivity in the country.

“The GRA acknowledges that the internet outage has had an impact on the real-time routing of some electronic transactions by Charging Entities to the Electronic Transfer Levy Management and Assurance System (ELMAS),” the statement explained in parts.

Meanwhile, GRA has assured steps have been taken to mitigate the challenges to ensure a seamless E-Levy collection process.

Find below the statement:

