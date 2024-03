The Black Satellites on Friday night won gold after a hard-fought win against Uganda in the men’s football tournament in the 2023 African Games.

In a keenly-contested game at the Accra Sports Stadium, promising striker, Jerry Afriyie scored late as Ghana’s U-20 side won gold.

The forward fired a low shot just outside the box to beat the Uganda goalkeeper to break the deadlock and hand victory to Ghana.

Here are some photos of how the Black Satellites celebrate their win.