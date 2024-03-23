Ghana head coach, Otto Addo, has expressed his disappointment over his team’s loss to Nigeria in their international friendly match.

The Black Stars faced the Super Eagles at the Stade de Marrakesh in Morocco on Friday afternoon.

Despite efforts from Addo’s side, they conceded goals in both halves, with Jordan Ayew’s late penalty being their only consolation in a 2-1 defeat.

Addressing the media post-game, the 43-year-old coach expressed frustration at the result, citing a feeling of unluckiness. He believed a draw would have been a fair outcome.

“While it’s difficult to focus on positives after a loss, I feel we were unlucky with the way we conceded the first goal. The ball hit the hand, but as I mentioned, luck wasn’t on our side,” Addo remarked.

“We controlled them; we were a little bit unlucky with the finishing. I think what killed us was their second goal because we were close to equalising but in all, a draw would have been deserved but like I said we lost and we have to improve and move on,” he added.

Looking ahead, the Black Stars are set to take on Uganda’s Cranes at the same venue on Tuesday. Addo, keen to secure his first win since returning, aims to regroup and strive for a better outcome in the upcoming match.