The Ivorian Football Federation has made a strategic move to secure the services of Hervé Renard, the current manager of the France women’s national team, for the remainder of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Renard, renowned for his successful stints with Zambia and Ivory Coast, where he secured AFCON victories in 2012 and 2015, is set to step in as Les Elephants’ coach.

This decision comes in the wake of the dismissal of Jean-Louis Gasset, the previous coach after Ivory Coast suffered a significant 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea in their recent group-stage match.

The Ivorian Football Federation has reportedly approached the French Football Federation (FFF) to secure Renard’s services on a temporary loan basis.

Despite Renard’s current role with the France women’s team, the loan deal is designed not to disrupt his commitment to the women’s side, with his contract extending until the Olympic Games in August 2024.

Instead, it aims to bring Renard on board for a short period to guide the Ivorian national team through the ongoing AFCON.

Ivory Coast, qualifying as one of the four best third-placed teams with 3 points, faces a challenging task in the round of 16 against Senegal, one of the tournament favourites.

The crucial match is scheduled to take place at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Monday, January 29.

