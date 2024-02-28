Spain claimed their second major trophy in six months by beating France to win the inaugural Women’s Nations League.

La Roja beat England in the World Cup final in August and goals from Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey gave them a comfortable victory in Seville.

Ballon d’Or winner Bonmati broke the deadlock from close range in the 32nd minute, before Caldentey’s crisp, first-time finish after the break.

Herve Renard’s France side rarely threatened and had no shots on target.

An attendance of 32,657 was announced at Estadio La Cartuja, setting a new record crowd watching the Spanish women’s national team.

That eclipsed the 21,856 who watched Montse Tome’s side beat the Netherlands at the same stadium in Friday’s semi-final.

Spain continue golden run of form

Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati was involved in five goals in Spain’s Nations League campaign, with four goals and one assist

Spain had never beaten France in their 13 previous encounters, but there only ever looked like one winner from the first whistle.

The hosts dominated the early stages and came close through Irene Paredes, but the centre-back headed just wide from a corner on 26 minutes.

Their persistence paid off when Bonmati volleyed in Olga Carmona’s low cross after an impressive run down the left from the defender.

Laia Aleixandri and Salma Paralluelo then went close as La Roja looked to double their lead, but Mariona took her chance and swept Ona Batlle’s low ball into the bottom corner in the 53rd minute.

France will be disappointed not to have had more of a go in their first major final, but Spain had too much strength at both ends of the pitch.

“Six months ago we won the World Cup and now the Nations League, what more could you ask for?,” Barcelona star Bonmati told Television Espanola.

“It’s quite incredible everything we have achieved – this team has no ceiling. World Cup, now Nations League and now for the Olympics.”

The world’s number one ranked side now have their first silverware under Tome, who replaced controversial boss Jorge Vilda after he was sacked following the World Cup and ex-football federation president Luis Rubiales’ forcible kiss on the lips of forward Jenni Hermoso.

They have won 18 of their last 20 fixtures and head into the 2024 Olympics as favourites and a force to be reckoned with.

In both their World Cup and Nations League triumphs, Spain finished top scorers in both tournaments and with the highest average possession in both.