Manchester United and Liverpool set up a tantalising FA Cup quarter-final by winning their fifth-round ties when already aware of the potential prize.

With the draw done before Wednesday’s games, United beat Nottingham Forest and then Liverpool denied Southampton.

Holders Manchester City have been given a home draw against Newcastle United.

Chelsea beat Leeds to set up a home tie with Championship leaders Leicester, while Coventry – the lowest-ranked side left – visit Midlands rivals Wolves.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place across the weekend of Saturday, 16 March.

How did the quarter-finals shape up?

Only four teams were already assured of their place in the quarter-finals when the draw was made before Wednesday’s remaining fifth-round ties.

Manchester United, who lost to neighbours City in last year’s final, needed a late winner to secure their progress as Casemiro’s header clinched a 1-0 victory at Forest.

Minutes later, Liverpool set up the trip to Old Trafford by completing a 3-0 win over Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton.

The long-time rivals have not met at such a late stage of the FA Cup since the 1996 final, which United won 1-0 thanks to Eric Cantona’s strike.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Conor Gallagher scored a last-minute goal as Chelsea snatched a dramatic 3-2 victory over Leeds and Wolves edged past Brighton in a 1-0 win.

Newcastle needed penalties to overcome Blackburn – another Championship side – on Tuesday, while Erling Haaland scored five as Pep Guardiola’s City won 6-2 at Luton and Leicester earned a 1-0 win at Premier League side Bournemouth.

Coventry, who lifted the trophy in 1987, were the first team to reach the last eight when they thrashed sixth-tier Maidstone 5-0 on Monday.

Full FA Cup quarter-final draw

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Coventry City

Manchester United v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester City

Manchester City v Newcastle United