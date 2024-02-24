Gospel musician, Florence Obinim, has expressed unwavering commitment to her marriage with Bishop Daniel Obinim, the Founder and Leader of International Godsway Church.

Addressing her congregation, she declared her steadfast devotion to her husband, stating that she will stand by him through thick and thin.

“I’ve endured a lot in my relationship with my husband, Bishop Obinim. We started from scratch, and even when we had very little, I remained faithful. Now that we’ve achieved success, I won’t abandon him. I’ve worked too hard for what we have to let it go easily” Mrs. Obinim stressed.

She firmly stated her resolve to stay by Angel Obimin’s side till death do them part.

“I won’t leave him, no matter what. Even if others try to interfere, I will stand my ground” she opined.

