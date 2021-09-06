Pastor’s wife, Florence Obinim, has finally come out with an explanation for her sudden ‘gargantuan’ backside.

Mrs Obinim, who is married to the Founder and Leader of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, caused a stir when videos of her ‘gargantuan’ backside went viral.

She was spotted at the birthday bash of her colleague Bofowaa, months after going on a hiatus.

The video attracted rumours that Mrs Obinim had gone under the knife in a bid to look more attractive.

Debunking the rumour in a latest interview, she affirmed that her butt is a natural gift from God.

Florence Obinim

Mrs Obinim touted the grace of God and blessings she receives for charity work as the reason for her new well-built stature.

“I have humbled myself before God and He has blessed me. He has given me all the money and beauty I need and that has become a headache for haters,” she said.

Also, she teased that she is probably now inheriting the genes from her mother, who is well known for her endowed nature.

Florence Obinim

“Everyone in my family is well endowed; my mother, sisters and everybody. I was the only skinny-looking person among them. Because of this, I pledged that I will never go out of shape when I give birth,” she clarified.

The musician, who said she has made a pledge to herself to stay beautiful unto the glory of God, added that she will do all it takes, including hitting the gym.

For naysayers who may not believe her, Mrs Obinim said God is her sculptor and anyone who criticises her is speaking against her maker.

Video below: