A photo of popular actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, as a bridesmaid has popped up on social media and fans cannot keep calm.

This was at the wedding of colleague actress in the Nollywood industry, Mercy Johnson, some 10 years ago.

Clad in a purple dress, Miss Nelson held a bridal fan as she poses with the bride who wore her gown, beaming with smiles.

ALSO READ:

They were full of life and enjoyed the moment as they pose for the camera on the big day.

Mercy Johnson (L) with Yvonne Nelson (R)

The wedding photo comes after actress Johnson and her husband, Prince Okojie on August 27, 2021, broke the internet with stunning family photos to mark their 10th anniversary.