A 22-year-old National Youth Service Corps member, Arnold Maniru, has been arrested in Abuja for importing four kilograms of drugged candies from the United Kingdom.

This was during the same raid by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency who intercepted Lagos cookies laced with drugs going to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, September 5, said the youth corps member serving with a government agency in Abuja was arrested on Saturday 28th August, 2021 following the interception of a consignment at the warehouse of a transport company.

“A controlled delivery of the parcel, which contains the candies laced with Arizona, a strong variant of cannabis and some liquid, was subsequently carried out,” the statement said.

The gummies were parceled after the drugs had been injected into it.

In the same vein, operatives attached to courier companies in Lagos have intercepted 1.2kg of cannabis concealed inside locally made cookies going to Dubai, UAE and 920grams of cocaine hidden inside synthetic hair heading to Saudi Arabia.

Another 1.08kg cannabis concealed in spray cans going to Pakistan and 625grams of methamphetamine hidden in clothing heading to Australia were also seized.

Across the states, operatives also intensified arrests of traffickers and seizures of illicit drugs. A total of 384.7 kilograms of assorted narcotics being transported to the nations capital, Abuja for sale were intercepted and seized at patrol points in Lokoja, Kogi state on Monday 30th August and Thursday 2nd September, 2021.

A truck with registration number Plateau AA 462 QAP, driven by a 50-year-old Danlami Dodo, coming from Onitsha, Anambra, with Abuja, FCT as destination, was intercepted at a patrol point in Lokoja.