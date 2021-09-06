The third son of the former Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, has been released from jail in the capital Tripoli, where he had been held since 2014.

Sa’adi Gaddafi was commander of Libya’s Special Forces but was also famous for attempting a career as a professional footballer in Italy.

He fled to Niger when his father was overthrown and killed in 2011 but was extradited back to Libya where he was found not guilty of series of crimes including murder.

Shortly after his release, Mr Gaddafi boarded a private jet and flew to Istanbul.

Libya’s Government of National Unity said in a statement that it hoped his release would help national reconciliation.