Ghanaians have expressed shock over latest look of wife of Founder of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Obinim.

A video, which captured the strange and heavy backside of Florence Obinim, has caused a frenzy.

In what was her first major appearance after going silent for months, Mrs Obinim was at the birthday celebration of his colleague pastor’s wife, Bofowaa.

In the one-minute video, Mrs Obinim, clad in a white body-hugging dress, was seen exchanging pleasantries with other guests.

The attention of Ghanaians were not on the dignitaries in the room, but the rather unusual curves of Mrs Obinim.

Hitherto, she was known for a pretty face and manageable curves, but her latest stature has sparked rumours of all kinds.

Watch video below: