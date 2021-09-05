Actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels, has won many hearts following her latest show of affection towards her stepson.

She gifted her adolescent stepson a MacBook Air for passing his exam, as well as exhibiting good character towards her in their two years of cohabiting.

She described Mabrook Chiha Nwoko as absolutely smart, respectful, intelligent, peaceful, as she pledges to honour all his requests, with the MacBook being his first.

The lad, who could not hide his joy, hugged the actress tightly in appreciation of the kind gesture.

Mabrook is the son of Ned Nwoko’s second wife, a Moroccan, identified as Laila.

Mabrook is reported to be the first son of the billionaire politician.

Video below: