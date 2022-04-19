Pretty Ghanaian socialite, actress, and model, Sheena Gakpe, has been spotted in a sultry dance to Black Sherif’s Kwaku The Traveller song.

Gakpe recently joined a group of actors for the Walk and Network which was held at Peduase near Aburi in the Eastern Region.

Appearing for the walk, the actress wore a black t-shirt over a pair of dark-coloured tight leggings, just like many ladies wear for workouts.

After walking, there were a few minutes for an aerobic session. It was during the aerobic session that Gakpe set many eyes rolling with her dance.

ALSO READ:

In a video sighted on the Instagram page Sweet Maame Adwoa, the well-endowed actress is seen making some eye-catching waist dance moves.

She was even able to rotate her backside to the rhythm of the song. The actress’ dance moves got many at the walk excited.

Watch the video of Gakpe’s dance below: