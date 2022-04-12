CEO of 3Music Networks, Sadiq Abubakar Abdulai, has advised Black Sherif and his former financier, Snap, to settle their issues out of court.

According to him, when issues between investors and artistes are not settled amicably, it has the potential to negatively affect both parties and the industry.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, on Tuesday, Mr Abdulai explained that this issue could affect investor confidence and create lethargy. People on the sidelines showing interest in investing in the industry begin to withdraw or raise doubts.

“An out of court settlement would have been ideal. I know Snap has been committed to an out of court settlement, and I know Sheriff’s team as well has been committed to that.

“I think continuously having that engagement would be better for both parties. But regardless, if both parties decide to go the full length, it would be a good case study as well for the industry,” he added.



In addition, the 3Music Networks CEO said that this could also put a dent in the growth of Black Sherif in the industry and affect him psychologically.

CEO of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu

He explained that the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker has been making strides in the industry, and thus, it is essential not to create any bad blood that could affect the goodwill he is enjoying from the public eye.

However, “generally, these things and the ways they work out often yield to the benefit of the talent because he gets the publicity, the ‘talkability’ and the conversations. Within it, if he is able to react very well in terms of how he responds, the music and conduct himself, he may actually come out winning from it all,” Mr Abudlai added.

This comes after the former financier of rapper Black Sherif sued the musician at an Accra High Court.

The ex financier, Shadrach Agyei Owusu, also known as Snap, accused the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker of leaving him high and dry to sign a record deal with another label, Empire Entertainment without his approval.

In documents sighted by Myjoyonline.com, the suit was filed on Monday, April 11, 2022.

In other documents, the ex financier, Snap [the plaintiff], is seeking an injunction to be placed on Black Sherif, restricting him from playing at any event until the case has been resolved.

The plaintiff is also asking for an order to be placed on the funds the rapper has accrued through streaming and other revenue sources.

The court is expected to hear the case for the injunction on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, Mr Abdulai believes it is unlikely the court would grant the injunction seeking to put a halt on Black Sherif’s way of life.

“If you look at the closest case study you can use, which would be the Kizz Daniels case with G-Worldwide, you realise that often no court stops a person from living his way of life, even if the person has been sued,” he said.

Mr Abdulai explained that “the artiste’s way of life is continuous recording and to perform, so it would become a human right issue if any court would stop him from living his way of life, which would be to record and perform.”