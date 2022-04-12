A video currently in circulation has exposed the identity of Gal Dem Shuga KiDi’s baby mama.

Despite all attempts to keep his baby mama from public domain, she has been revealed to be a light-skinned, fairly tall London lady.

She was captured with Zayne at a birthday party of one of her son’s colleague somewhere in Accra.

KiDi’s ex-girlfriend is older than him; he made this known in an interview some years back.

His baby mama bares striking resemblance with their son, and Zayne is believed to have inherited his complexion and accent from her.

Meanwhile, they have since separated but they still join hands to raise their son, Zayne and this has been working out quite well for the boy.