Music producer Zapp Mallet says the fact that a musician’s song is popular doesn’t make it the best song for the masses.

According to him, any musician can be rewarded for having the most popular song but after paying heed to technicalities, the song will be nothing to write home about.

He asked event organisers to rather award entertainers who deserve the honour than others who play the ‘trick game’ with fame.

Zapp Mallet made this claim in an interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z over the weekend.

MORE:

Are we rewarding popularity, or technicality? At the end of the day, the popularity side outweighs the technical part… I’ve been on boards and I know about it.

The fact that your song is popular doesn’t make it the best song or excellent [than the others]. Every song can be a hit but not every hit can be a song… you could have a hit and have an award but it doesn’t mean that is the best song, he explained.

Watch the video below: