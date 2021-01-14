Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, says getting a hit song as a musician is never difficult but rather putting down critical strategies to make one’s song a hit is rather the issue.

According to him, many people want their songs to become the number one in the country but do not lay down procedures or essential measures that will go a long way to project their song.

Taking to his Snapchat account, Stonebwoy posted:

MORE:

Herrrr… the hit song no be the problem o, the problem is the strategy to make the hit song hit.

Per Stonebwoy’s assertion, a song can become a hit but will die out in no time if the musician isn’t creative enough to make the music circulate.

Stonebwoy had a successful year in 2020 where he ended the year with a collaboration with Davido on their Activate project.

The duo went ahead to set off a beach party dubbed Activate which was also the most talked-about show in the past year.

Check the post below: