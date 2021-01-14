Election Petition: Court grants Mahama’s motion to amend errors

The Supreme Court has given the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, the opportunity to amend some errors in his petition challenging the outcome of the 2020 general election.

His motion in this regard was granted after a Supreme Court hearing on Thursday morning.

Mr Mahama’s petition had interchanged the Electoral Commission and President Nana Akufo-Addo in one of the reliefs being sought.

The court, in granting the motion for amendment, said the typographical errors sought to be corrected did not materially affect the substance of the case.

The court has granted their request and asked that the corrected petition be submitted at 4:pm today.