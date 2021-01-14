The presidential election petition filed by former President John Dramani Mahama challenging the declaration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President-elect in the 2020 poll will be heard by a seven-member panel.

The members of the panel, as selected by Chief Justice are:

His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah – Chief Justice

His Lordship Justice Yaw Appau

His Lordship Justice Samuel K. Marful-Sau

His Lordship Justice Nene Abayaateye Ofoe Amegatcher

His Lordship Justice Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey

Her Ladyship Justice Mariama Owusu

Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

In the next 42 days, the former president will get clarity on whether his reliefs as contained in the petition will be granted by the Apex Court or not.

The petitioner, Mr Mahama, is seeking a rerun of the December 7, 2020 elections between himself and President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party because he believes both leading candidates did not obtain 50 percent of the valid votes as required.