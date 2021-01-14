The Supreme Court has granted a request by former President John Mahama to have the proceedings of the 2020 election petition telecast live on national television.

This comes after the Lawyers of NDC’s presidential candidate made a request for it.

This, according to the petitioners, is in the interest of fairness as was done during the 2012 election petition.

The request was granted at the first hearing of the election petition Thursday.

Earlier, Mr. Mahama through his lawyers filed an application asking permission from the Supreme Court to correct mistakes in his petition.

Mr. Mahama is in the Apex court seeking to set aside the election results in which the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo was declared President.

He alleges that Mr. Akufo-Addo and all other candidates who contested in the polls did not obtain more than 50% of the votes cast.

The court is expected to hear the case and give a ruling within a period of 42 days.