The Parliament of Ghana has reacted to a photo of former President John Mahama hanging in the office of Speaker Alban Bagbin.

The picture showed Mr Bagbin with Mr Mahama in the background.

While urging the public to disregard the photo, it reiterated the need for a unified country as Speaker Bagbin indicated in his acceptance speech.

It further shared a photo in addition to the post which had President Akufo-Addo’s photo in the background.

Speaker of the 8th Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Read the full post below:

We have noticed that some people are posting pictures of Speaker Bagbin posing in a picture with former president John Mahama in the background.

Please note that that picture is not from us and the page on which it was posted does not belong to the Parliament of Ghana.

Parliament has only one Facebook page which is verified and that’s where we post all authentic news and other information from Parliament.

As we seek to build a unified country, we implore all to desist from acts that will further divide our people.

Speaker Bagbin himself has indicated a need for unity in Parliament and Ghana as a whole and the least we can do to support him is to ensure that we do not generate and spread fake news that will bring the name of Parliament into disrepute.

This is the photo of Speaker Bagbin in his holding room in the Chamber Block.