Rapper Kwaw Kese says he wasn’t surprised when he received a message from Ghana Police two years ago that investigations into the death of his fallen manager Fennec Okyere had been halted.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, the rapper said the trading of blows in Parliament meant laws don’t work in the country.

The last time we had a brief from the police… their last words were that the case was closed and we are in a country where MPs snatch ballot boxes so how do you expect laws to work…? That was like two years ago, he said.

Kwaw Kese and his fallen manager Fennec Okyere

Kwaw Kese also partially blamed Mr Okyere’s family for being apathetic towards the demise of their beloved member.

Its pathetic because aside him working for me he was working for other people and he had family and all these people have shown no interest.

They should come together. The family should be the backbone of the case but no one cares, he said.

Mr Okyere, the head of MadTime Entertainment, was brutally killed by unknown assailants who broke into his house at his Manet Gardens residence on the Spintex Road in Accra on Thursday, March 13, 2014.

Watch the video below: